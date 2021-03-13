Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $21.91.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 59,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 519,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.5% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 121,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

