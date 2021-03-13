Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ (LCTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.88.

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a market cap of $371.98 million, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 2.11. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $3.13.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 1,001.59%. Research analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

