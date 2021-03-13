Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Main Management LLC raised its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 14,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period.

Shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF stock opened at $82.59 on Thursday. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $101.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.34.

