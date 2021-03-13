Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $352,000 Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 15.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 1.9% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $189.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.14 and its 200 day moving average is $203.85. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $156.68 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLX. Bank of America dropped their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.29.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

