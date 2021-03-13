Linscomb & Williams Inc. Invests $222,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,974,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,710,000 after purchasing an additional 375,504 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 413,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,861,000. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $663,000.

SPLG opened at $45.81 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

