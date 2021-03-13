Linscomb & Williams Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,112 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CME Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,955,000 after buying an additional 764,909 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,704,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,438,000 after purchasing an additional 61,595 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,005,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,179,000 after purchasing an additional 202,059 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,421 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,803,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,310,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $206.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.97. The firm has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $216.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. CME Group’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $71,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,169.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,936. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.