LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Hits $0.0193 on Exchanges

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 13th. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $13.67 million and $6,713.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000429 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 81.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 129.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00028706 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,165,500 coins and its circulating supply is 709,025,247 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

