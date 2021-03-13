Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 9.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Lithium Americas by 41.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LAC. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

NYSE LAC opened at $17.57 on Friday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

