Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is the world's premier live entertainment company, consisting of Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Front Line Management Group. The Company engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its concert pipe. Live Nation owns and operates many venues, including House of Blues music venues and locations, such as The Fillmore in San Francisco, Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre in New York and London's Wembley Arena. In addition, it also produces, promotes or hosts theatrical, specialized motor sports and other live entertainment events. The Company is driving major innovations in ticketing technology, marketing and service. It offers ticket sales, ticket resale services, and marketing and distribution through ticketmaster.com, an e-commerce site on the Internet.

LYV has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $87.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.26. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $7,803,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,067,594.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $6,648,948.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,321,287.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,741,000 after buying an additional 2,619,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,979,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $64,768,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $42,792,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

