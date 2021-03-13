loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

LDI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

LDI opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $39.85.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

