Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 1.7% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in PayPal by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,350 shares of company stock worth $67,436,768 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $7.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $249.71. 143,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,441,847. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $292.45 billion, a PE ratio of 91.35, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie raised their price objective on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

