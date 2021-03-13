Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Sells 500 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 436.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $39,649.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,062.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.38.

NYSE:STT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.53. 17,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,063,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $83.98. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.69.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

