Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Short Interest Update

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,200 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the February 11th total of 815,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Lonking stock remained flat at $$0.25 during trading hours on Friday. Lonking has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lonking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

About Lonking

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. It also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts. In addition, the company offers components, such as axles, gear boxes, cylinders, gears, castings, and high-end hydraulic pumps and valves; and main valves, parts, pilot oil valves, radial plunger motors, swing motors and reducer assemblies, and variable plunger pumps.

