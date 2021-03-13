Loudon Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Loudon Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,266 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.3% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 27,537 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 15,263 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,116,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 165,182 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,918,000 after buying an additional 79,697 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 23,472 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 803.8% during the 4th quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 305,536 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,542,000 after buying an additional 271,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $121.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

