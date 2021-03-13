Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Shares Bought by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.18% of Lumber Liquidators worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LL stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.99. The company had a trading volume of 18,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,355. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.14. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $750.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

