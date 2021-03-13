Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 77.12% from the stock’s previous close.

LUMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUMO opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.27. Lumos Pharma has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $36.72. The firm has a market cap of $112.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.69.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.55. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,053.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. Analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumos Pharma news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 106,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $2,376,282.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 29,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $652,796.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lumos Pharma by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 281,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 40,395 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $1,329,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

