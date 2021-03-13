M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira Acquires 300 Shares of Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Stock

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,469 ($19.19) per share, with a total value of £4,407 ($5,757.77).

Shares of LON:POLY opened at GBX 1,493.50 ($19.51) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.58. Polymetal International plc has a 1-year low of GBX 990.20 ($12.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24). The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,559.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,700.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on POLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 2,225 ($29.07) to GBX 2,480 ($32.40) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 2,310 ($30.18) to GBX 2,330 ($30.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,934.83 ($25.28).

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

