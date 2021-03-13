Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 1,907 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WY. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

NYSE WY opened at $35.91 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $36.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 87.59 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

