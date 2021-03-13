Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 297.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.05.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $98,739.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $33,975,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,425,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,308 shares of company stock worth $37,008,610. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $94.58 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 101.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.45.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.