Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 1,346 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,739 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDK. AJO LP increased its stake in CDK Global by 543.0% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 454,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,821,000 after acquiring an additional 384,011 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in CDK Global by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 623,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,318,000 after acquiring an additional 296,308 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in CDK Global by 146.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 435,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,979,000 after acquiring an additional 258,893 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CDK Global by 412.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 241,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 194,636 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,221,000. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

CDK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $52.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.35.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

