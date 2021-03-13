Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 74.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,843 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in IHS Markit by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in IHS Markit by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Argus cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $94.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.38. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $101.45. The firm has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.