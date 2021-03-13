Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $638,000 Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 783,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,860,000 after purchasing an additional 95,041 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 8.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 447,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after buying an additional 33,861 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,116,000 after buying an additional 97,443 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 56,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,024 over the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas stock opened at $56.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average of $46.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ventas from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.89.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

