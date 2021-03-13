Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 54,199 Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,199 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.22% of Danaos at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAC. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Danaos in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaos by 8.4% in the third quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 472,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 36,453 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Danaos in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,802,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaos stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.72. Danaos Co. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Danaos from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

