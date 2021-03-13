Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,060,000 after buying an additional 610,243 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2,463.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 317,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,146,000 after purchasing an additional 305,462 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,169,639,000 after acquiring an additional 215,175 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 90.8% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 373,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,460,000 after purchasing an additional 177,817 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 214,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,767,000 after purchasing an additional 177,089 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lowered Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.81.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $265.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.55. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $268.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,635,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,278 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

