Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,357 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.18% of New Gold worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in New Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in New Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in New Gold by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James set a $2.25 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC cut shares of New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.86.

NGD stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.12. New Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $198.90 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

