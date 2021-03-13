Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 12,887 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,887 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Crane were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 41,673 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Crane by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crane alerts:

NYSE:CR opened at $93.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.57.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.22 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CR. DA Davidson cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.