Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 3,259 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,751 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,347,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $342.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $367.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.74. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of -110.49 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total transaction of $312,633.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,081,910.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,220,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,277 shares in the company, valued at $103,299,938.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,317 shares of company stock worth $46,192,819. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.06.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

