Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 39,526 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,072,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,515,000 after purchasing an additional 30,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,739,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $323,475,000 after purchasing an additional 182,379 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,622,195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,915,000 after purchasing an additional 332,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 332.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,450 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $88,415,000 after purchasing an additional 343,400 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on FANG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $84.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.20. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

