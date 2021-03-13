MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has $40.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.18.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.40. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $32.18.

In other MacroGenics news, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $576,348.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,104,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,697,000 after purchasing an additional 323,240 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,595,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,949 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,433,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,305,000 after acquiring an additional 122,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MacroGenics by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,309,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,181,000 after acquiring an additional 740,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in MacroGenics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,510,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,042,000 after acquiring an additional 10,215 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

