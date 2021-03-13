Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (MCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on March 31st

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE MCN opened at $7.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.54. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $7.73.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

