MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.00 Million

Brokerages expect MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) to post $122.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MagnaChip Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.50 million and the lowest is $121.50 million. MagnaChip Semiconductor reported sales of $197.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MagnaChip Semiconductor will report full year sales of $536.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $525.00 million to $547.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $583.20 million, with estimates ranging from $560.00 million to $606.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MagnaChip Semiconductor.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a net margin of 47.11% and a return on equity of 38.96%.

MX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Shares of MX stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.25. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $826.97 million, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 880.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MagnaChip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

