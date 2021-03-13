Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,345,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,285 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $23,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,475,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,270,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,511,000 after acquiring an additional 947,546 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,285,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,306,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 490,616 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,948,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after purchasing an additional 388,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGY. Citigroup started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $198,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

MGY opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.32. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $149.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.29 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

