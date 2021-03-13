Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,289 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 61.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,199,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1,633.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 241,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $913,301.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.67.

MANH stock opened at $122.67 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $146.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 94.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.02 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

