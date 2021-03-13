MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) PT Raised to $5.00 at SVB Leerink

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MannKind’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

Get MannKind alerts:

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $3.95 on Thursday. MannKind has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.27 million, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 2.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.