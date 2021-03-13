ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Truist

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Truist from $105.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MAN. Bank of America upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.54.

Shares of MAN opened at $104.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 72.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $49.57 and a fifty-two week high of $104.24.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after buying an additional 39,023 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 88,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after buying an additional 13,499 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,794,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after buying an additional 89,793 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

