Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.01.

Shares of MRO opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $6.56. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,622,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,113 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,846,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,632,000 after buying an additional 61,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after buying an additional 1,420,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,611,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,441,000 after buying an additional 656,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,040,000 after buying an additional 401,465 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

