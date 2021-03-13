Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Major Shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L Sells 26,811 Shares

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 26,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $912,110.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,732,098 shares in the company, valued at $501,185,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 5,278 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $209,431.04.

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.03. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $40.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.14.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.45. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Marcus & Millichap from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter valued at $5,202,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 211.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 113.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 18,185 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 26.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,604,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,708,000 after acquiring an additional 970,453 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

