Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 77.6% from the February 11th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Marine Petroleum Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

NASDAQ MARPS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,019. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47. Marine Petroleum Trust has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $8.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Fruth Investment Management owned approximately 0.50% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2020, it had an overriding royalty interest in 59 oil and natural gas leases covering an aggregate of 217,056 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.