Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $37,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $150.20 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.40 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.92 and a 200 day moving average of $118.15.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.05.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,849,266.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,000 shares of company stock worth $21,428,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

