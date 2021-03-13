Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Egerton Capital UK LLP

Egerton Capital UK LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 373,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 547,300 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $105,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,509,000 after acquiring an additional 45,902 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,701,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,703,000 after purchasing an additional 112,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 669,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,576,000 after purchasing an additional 188,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

MLM opened at $343.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.93 and its 200-day moving average is $273.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $353.56.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. Barclays increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.64.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

