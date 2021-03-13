Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $430.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $363.44.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA opened at $382.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $389.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.60. The firm has a market cap of $380.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,680,703,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.