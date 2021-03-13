Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $450.00 at Truist Securities

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective increased by Truist Securities from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $363.44.

NYSE:MA opened at $382.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $380.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.38, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $389.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $342.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

