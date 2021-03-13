MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Stock Price Down 5.5%

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)’s share price fell 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $10.01. 1,829,160 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 825,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $533.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.05.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.24). During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,655,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Valueworks LLC increased its stake in MBIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 995,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in MBIA by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

