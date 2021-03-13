McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,676. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.