McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,719 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,838,000 after acquiring an additional 552,938 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $2,102,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

