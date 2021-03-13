McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,545 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in McKesson were worth $12,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in McKesson by 686.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 37,031 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 403,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,230,000 after acquiring an additional 18,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of MCK opened at $183.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.14. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $1,015,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,620. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.