MCO 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $511,688.00 (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 228.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One MCO token can currently be bought for about $3.44 or 0.00005718 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MCO has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. MCO has a market capitalization of $54.35 million and approximately $511,688.00 worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00050218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.54 or 0.00680512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00066688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00025466 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00037260 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

MCO Token Profile

MCO is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto. The official website for MCO is crypto.com. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Headquartered in Hong Kong, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides users with a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices where it is possible to transact, store, monitor and/or manage their cryptocurrencies. Investment tools and MCO visa cards are also available for the users on Crypto.com. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token was developed by Crypto.com and is able to serve as a medium of exchange value between users within the platform. The MCO Token Sale was conducted in May-June 2017 and raised US$26.7 million. MCO Swap Program: The swap program will involve combining the current functionalities of MCO, with CRO’s utility and technology, in a “one stop shop” token to enable a streamlined Crypto.com ecosystem. The swap program will also serve to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Crypto.com Chain, in preparation of its upcoming Mainnet launch. Crypto.com is encouraging MCO holders to swap to CRO. This is because the Crypto.com ecosystem will use one streamlined token (CRO) with the combined functionality, rather than two separate tokens (CRO and MCO). All functions currently attributed to MCO will still exist and will be preserved, but will be enhanced and represented by CRO. Read the announcement for more information here. “

Buying and Selling MCO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

