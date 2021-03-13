MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Purchased by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at $45,410,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,049,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,131,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,503 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,671,000 after acquiring an additional 460,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,205,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 374,692 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

MDU Resources Group stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.94. 33,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,595. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.40.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

