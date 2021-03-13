Megacoin (MEC) Price Up 15% This Week

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last week, Megacoin has traded 15% higher against the dollar. Megacoin has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $13.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.19 or 0.00365878 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,437,517 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

