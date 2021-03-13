Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,063,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,506 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 4.2% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $332,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

MTUM stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.96. 1,453,797 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.17 and its 200-day moving average is $156.89. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

